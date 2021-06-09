Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 154,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

