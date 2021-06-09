Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,707 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 309.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 180.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 222,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

EDIT stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

