Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.39. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 2,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $211,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

