EOSDT Market Cap Tops $2.69 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002738 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $29,597.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00219918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00207683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.59 or 0.01319151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.71 or 0.99771028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.