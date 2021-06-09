Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

