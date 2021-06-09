Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

