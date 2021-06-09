Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $943,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

