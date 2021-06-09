Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.71.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,495. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

