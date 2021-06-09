Ethereum Meta Market Capitalization Achieves $6.56 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $4,816.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00913027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.40 or 0.08968798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049275 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

