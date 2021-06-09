Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 13,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 101,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGFEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

