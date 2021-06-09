Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.20. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 9,904 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 10,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$148,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,111,965.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

