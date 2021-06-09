Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

Exagen stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 49,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,338. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XGN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.