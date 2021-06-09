Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

