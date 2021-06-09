Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

XOM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

