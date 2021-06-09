FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $323.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.