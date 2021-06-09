Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 250,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,316. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $428.46 million, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.