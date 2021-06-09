Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

FTEC opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $114.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21.

