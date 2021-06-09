Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

