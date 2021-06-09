Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,899 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

