Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,802 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.