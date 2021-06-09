Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.