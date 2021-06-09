Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 8,527 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 58.0% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.