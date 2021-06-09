Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 319,077 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

