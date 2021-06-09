Financial Analysis: Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A -5.73% 26.85% Pretium Resources -2.85% 18.84% 11.91%

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$31.32 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.24 -$38.44 million $0.95 11.20

Bunker Hill Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 21.37, meaning that its stock price is 2,037% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.30%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Bunker Hill Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.