Financial Comparison: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) versus Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canoo and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Veoneer 4 6 1 0 1.73

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Veoneer has a consensus price target of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 18.63%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Veoneer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 997.50 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.71 Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.06 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -6.23

Canoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veoneer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canoo beats Veoneer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

