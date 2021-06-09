Financial Survey: Clene (CLNN) and Its Competitors

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) is one of 836 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clene to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Clene has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clene and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clene Competitors 4612 17601 38759 766 2.58

Clene currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.81%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.36%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clene and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $210,000.00 -$19.28 million -9.43 Clene Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

Clene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clene. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -1,430.28% -59.45% Clene Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Clene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Clene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clene rivals beat Clene on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

