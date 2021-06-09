FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. FireEye also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

FEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $34,095,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

