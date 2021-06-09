Firo Price Reaches $7.14 on Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00020585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $85.31 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,669.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.59 or 0.07241548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.05 or 0.01736545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00462277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00162929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.84 or 0.00740815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00477138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00384132 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,952,980 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

