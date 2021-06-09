First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.70.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $$15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

