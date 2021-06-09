First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,580,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,151,000 after acquiring an additional 163,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 55,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

