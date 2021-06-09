First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

