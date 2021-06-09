First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.