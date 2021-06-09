First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

