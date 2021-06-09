First Horizon Corp Acquires 320 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $434,530. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

