First Horizon Corp Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.50. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $244.91 and a 52-week high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

