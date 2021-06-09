First Horizon Corp Purchases 33 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $422.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.