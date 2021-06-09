First Horizon Corp Sells 313 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.73. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.