First Horizon Corp Sells 56 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $278.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.