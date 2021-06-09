First Horizon Corp Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

