First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 484.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $23,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

