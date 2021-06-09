First National Bank Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of First National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.