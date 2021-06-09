First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.23. First United shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 9,548 shares.

FUNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get First United alerts:

The company has a market cap of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First United’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First United by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First United by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First United by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First United by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First United during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.