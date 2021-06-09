Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $74.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.14 million and the highest is $74.99 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $7.55 on Friday, hitting $202.69. The stock had a trading volume of 594,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,382. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.