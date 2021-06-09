Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

FLXN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.40. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 180.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 165,483 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 81,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.