FLO (FLO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,684.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $5.72 million and $31,684.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.