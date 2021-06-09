Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

