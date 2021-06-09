FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FormFactor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.