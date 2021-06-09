Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.98

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.98 and last traded at $222.98, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $111,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

