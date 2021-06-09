Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

FOXF stock opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

