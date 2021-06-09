Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Chris Dent Buys 699 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £999.57 ($1,305.94).
Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. Franchise Brands plc has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £138.85 million and a P/E ratio of 48.00.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
