Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Chris Dent Buys 699 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £999.57 ($1,305.94).

Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. Franchise Brands plc has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £138.85 million and a P/E ratio of 48.00.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

